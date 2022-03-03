Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees the point in the Ukrainian-Russian talks that are taking place in Belarus.

"Any negotiation makes sense. Any word is more important than a shot. If you can first say and then shoot, do it. I live by such principles," Zelensky told foreign journalists on Thursday.

The President stressed that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to speak on all topics, but "the Russian side has long formulated answers to their own questions."

"What is the point of asking questions if you already have an answer? And this, it seems to me, is the difficulty of this dialogue," the head of state said.

Zelensky believes that in the Ukrainian-Russian dialogue "there are things on which some compromises must be found so that people do not die."

"But there are things on which there is no compromise. Just because you can't just leave and say - yes, this is your country, Ukraine is part of Russia. It's impossible! ... Why do they offer this to us?" Zelensky said.