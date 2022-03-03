Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he fears for the lives of his loved ones, like any person, but he has no right to fear for his life, since he is the president of the country.

"Like any living person, we all want to live. I believe that if this or that person is not afraid of losing his life or the life of his children, I believe that this is an unhealthy person. And therefore, when you send someone to war, as it is now happening there, in another state, and you don't think that these people take lives or may die - and you are not afraid of this, you have no emotions about this, I think that this is not normal," Zelensky said while talking to Western media representatives on Thursday.

He stressed that, like any person, he fears for the lives of his loved ones.

"As for my life: I am the president of the country, and I simply do not have the right to it. And even if I have it in my soul, inside, at certain moments. I feel pain just like each of you," the head of state said.

"I am afraid to imagine that I do not have a state: you are asked where you are from, and you answer: there is no such a country. I am afraid of this," Zelensky added.