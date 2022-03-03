Facts

19:20 03.03.2022

Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

2 min read
Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he fears for the lives of his loved ones, like any person, but he has no right to fear for his life, since he is the president of the country.

"Like any living person, we all want to live. I believe that if this or that person is not afraid of losing his life or the life of his children, I believe that this is an unhealthy person. And therefore, when you send someone to war, as it is now happening there, in another state, and you don't think that these people take lives or may die - and you are not afraid of this, you have no emotions about this, I think that this is not normal," Zelensky said while talking to Western media representatives on Thursday.

He stressed that, like any person, he fears for the lives of his loved ones.

"As for my life: I am the president of the country, and I simply do not have the right to it. And even if I have it in my soul, inside, at certain moments. I feel pain just like each of you," the head of state said.

"I am afraid to imagine that I do not have a state: you are asked where you are from, and you answer: there is no such a country. I am afraid of this," Zelensky added.

Tags: #president #war #zelensky #threat
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:15 03.03.2022
Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

21:11 03.03.2022
Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

20:29 03.03.2022
Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

20:18 03.03.2022
Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

19:41 03.03.2022
Zelensky: Germany should become one of guarantors of our security

Zelensky: Germany should become one of guarantors of our security

19:29 03.03.2022
Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

19:24 03.03.2022
Whole world late with help to Ukraine - Zelensky

Whole world late with help to Ukraine - Zelensky

19:00 03.03.2022
Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

18:48 03.03.2022
Ukraine, 45 states activate OSCE Moscow Mechanism for Russian invasion – Kuleba

Ukraine, 45 states activate OSCE Moscow Mechanism for Russian invasion – Kuleba

17:44 03.03.2022
Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

LATEST

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD