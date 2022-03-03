Facts

15:03 03.03.2022

IPC decided to bar Russians, Belarusians from Paralympics under outside pressure - RPC president

2 min read

The International Olympic Committee (IPC) was under a lot of pressure, which made it change its position on Russians and Belarusians' participation in the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Vladimir Lukin, who left his post for the period of the sanctions imposed on Russian sports in December 2020, said.

"The IPC was under a lot of pressure and gave up. We will learn later who pressured them, although I can guess," Lukin said on Rossiya-24 television.

The IPC earlier decided to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in the Paralympics, but in a neutral status. It was also decided that their results would not be included in the medal table. On Thursday, the IPC changed its decision, which means that the Russian and Belarusian Paralympians need to leave Beijing. IPC President Andrew Parsons said one of the reasons for the decision was to ensure safety in the Olympic villages.

"It's nonsense that there would be any incidents in the Olympic village if our or Belarusian Paralympians stayed there. The people there have friendly relations, they have competed together for a long time and they know each other. I think there would have been no problems in the Olympic village," Lukin said.

The Winter Paralympics start on March 4 and end on March 13.

Tags: #russia #paralympics #opinion #lukin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:54 03.03.2022
Russia could send multiple rocket launchers in Popovka village to its territory to blame Ukraine – Kuleba

Russia could send multiple rocket launchers in Popovka village to its territory to blame Ukraine – Kuleba

14:20 03.03.2022
Intl community should consider expelling Russia from UN or at least UN Security Council - Yermak

Intl community should consider expelling Russia from UN or at least UN Security Council - Yermak

14:20 03.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

14:14 03.03.2022
Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

13:36 03.03.2022
VW announces suspension of car manufacturing in Russia

VW announces suspension of car manufacturing in Russia

13:34 03.03.2022
IKEA pauses operations in Russia, Belarus

IKEA pauses operations in Russia, Belarus

12:29 03.03.2022
Three Russian aircraft, two helicopters destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours – AFU

Three Russian aircraft, two helicopters destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours – AFU

12:12 03.03.2022
Russians killed citizen of Bangladesh on ship in roadstead near Mykolaiv, take HELT dry cargo ship hostage – State Border Guard Service

Russians killed citizen of Bangladesh on ship in roadstead near Mykolaiv, take HELT dry cargo ship hostage – State Border Guard Service

12:00 03.03.2022
Deripaska: Russia facing severe three-year crisis, first step to exit should be peace

Deripaska: Russia facing severe three-year crisis, first step to exit should be peace

11:56 03.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia not to return freight cars to Russian, Belarusian owners

Ukrzaliznytsia not to return freight cars to Russian, Belarusian owners

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

About 93,000 people, almost 15,000 vehicles cross state border in western section on March 2 – Border Guard Service

Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

Air attack on village in Kharkiv region: 3 killed, 7 wounded, 30 houses destroyed

Russian servicemen completely occupy building of Kherson regional administration – local authorities

LATEST

Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM

Occupation forces using MLRS to shell cities, dropping cassette bombs – General Staff

Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

Ukraine needs antitank, antiaircraft weapons; severe sanctions from West against Russia in war – President's Office head

Almost 40,000 Ukrainians liable for military service return to country via checkpoints in Lviv region – Border Guard Service

Banking system of Ukraine remains stable, liquid – NBU governor

Total intl support for Ukraine exceeds $15 bln, of which more than $5 bln goes to state budget – NBU governor

About 93,000 people, almost 15,000 vehicles cross state border in western section on March 2 – Border Guard Service

EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

Biden administration asking Congress to allocate $10 bln for Ukraine against Russian aggression – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD