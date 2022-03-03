Facts

14:54 03.03.2022

Russia could send multiple rocket launchers in Popovka village to its territory to blame Ukraine – Kuleba

Russia could send a lot of multiple launch rocket systems in the village of Popovka to its territory to blame Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

"Worrying reports: Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory. Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions, we fear a false flag operation might be prepared in order to accuse Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #russia #provocation #threat
