14:23 03.03.2022

EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

The European Union has just signed a memorandum with Ukraine on the provision of EUR 1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We sincerely thank the true friend of Ukraine Valdis Dombrovskis. Another gesture of significant support from the EU, which will help strengthen our economic potential for the expulsion of Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #eu #macrofinance
