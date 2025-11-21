Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Photo: elements.envato.com

The leaders of the European Union – the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa – declare that they continue to work with Ukraine towards a just peace and insist that without Ukraine, there should be nothing about Ukraine.

She made the corresponding announcement on her social media page X on Friday.

“Together with European Council President, we have spoken to President of Ukraine Zelenskyy. From day one, Europe has stood with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We have been working for a just and sustainable peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners. Today we have discussed the current situation and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

She also said that the next steps would be meetings of European leaders tomorrow on the sidelines of the G20, and then in Angola at the EU-African Union meeting.