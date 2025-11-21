Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 21.11.2025

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

1 min read
Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine
Photo: elements.envato.com

The leaders of the European Union – the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa – declare that they continue to work with Ukraine towards a just peace and insist that without Ukraine, there should be nothing about Ukraine.

She made the corresponding announcement on her social media page X on Friday.

“Together with European Council President, we have spoken to President of Ukraine Zelenskyy. From day one, Europe has stood with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We have been working for a just and sustainable peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners. Today we have discussed the current situation and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

She also said that the next steps would be meetings of European leaders tomorrow on the sidelines of the G20, and then in Angola at the EU-African Union meeting.

Tags: #position #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:54 21.11.2025
Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

20:00 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

19:26 21.11.2025
Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

17:20 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

09:27 21.11.2025
EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

16:17 17.11.2025
EU must continue to provide predictable and stable financial support to Ukraine – Macron

EU must continue to provide predictable and stable financial support to Ukraine – Macron

12:12 17.11.2025
Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

09:31 14.11.2025
EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

20:09 13.11.2025
Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

17:20 13.11.2025
EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

HOT NEWS

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Putin considers it possible to take Trump's plan as basis for peaceful settlement

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

Pope Leo XIV hosts group of Ukrainian children

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

AD
AD