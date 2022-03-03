Facts

14:20 03.03.2022

Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

2 min read

A Ukrainian delegation is heading for negotiations with representatives of the Russian Federation, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President's Office head, said.

"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters…," Podoliak said on Twitter on Thursday, accompanying the message with a photo in which he and the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, are sitting in a helicopter.

Later, Arakhamia himself wrote on Facebook that the minimum program for negotiations with the Russian Federation is the creation of humanitarian corridors.

"We will start in two hours. The minimum program is humanitarian corridors. Further, according to the circumstances," Arakhamia said.

Russian media claim that the talks will be held in Brest region of Belarus.

The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on February 28 in Gomel region of Belarus, near the Ukrainian border.

The Ukrainian side is represented by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Andriy Kostin, MP Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky.

The Russian delegation is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, it also includes Deputy Defense and Foreign Ministers Alexander Fomin and Andrei Rudenko, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky and Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov.

Tags: #russia #negotiations
