Facts

22:56 02.03.2022

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

1 min read

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine reported on the presence of a dead crew member of the Banglar Samriddhi vessel, who suffered from a missile attack by the Russian military near the port of Olvia in Mykolaiv region.

"According to updated data, there is a dead person among the crew of the merchant ship. At the time of the defeat, he was on the bridge until his identity was identified. An ambulance was called to the place, the Security Service of Ukraine was informed," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

A missile attack on the Banglar Samriddhi vessel (the flag of Bangladesh) was carried out today at 17:25 by the Russian naval forces.

Tags: #russia #attack #ship
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:48 02.03.2022
Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

22:18 02.03.2022
USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

21:41 02.03.2022
USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

21:00 02.03.2022
Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

19:52 02.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

19:47 02.03.2022
Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

19:26 02.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

19:04 02.03.2022
Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

18:52 02.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation to take part in Ukrainian-Russian talks on Wednesday - Arakhamia

Ukrainian delegation to take part in Ukrainian-Russian talks on Wednesday - Arakhamia

18:48 02.03.2022
Russia uses mobilized persons from ORDLO in Crimean direction – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russia uses mobilized persons from ORDLO in Crimean direction – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

LATEST

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD