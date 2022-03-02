There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine reported on the presence of a dead crew member of the Banglar Samriddhi vessel, who suffered from a missile attack by the Russian military near the port of Olvia in Mykolaiv region.

"According to updated data, there is a dead person among the crew of the merchant ship. At the time of the defeat, he was on the bridge until his identity was identified. An ambulance was called to the place, the Security Service of Ukraine was informed," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

A missile attack on the Banglar Samriddhi vessel (the flag of Bangladesh) was carried out today at 17:25 by the Russian naval forces.