Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Volunteers from 16 countries of the world are already going to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have mobilized an international anti-war coalition that already includes at least 86 states and 15 international organizations. Some 19 countries are giving weapons to Ukraine, several of them doing this for the first time in their history. Ten countries provide macro-financial assistance, 22 countries provide humanitarian assistance, volunteers from 16 countries of the world are already coming to Ukraine, who are ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people against the aggressor. Their total number has already exceeded one thousand people, and applications continue to come in," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.