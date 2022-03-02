Facts

15:59 02.03.2022

For Ukraine Yanukovych is a political corpse - Podoliak

2 min read

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych is a political corpse for Ukraine, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podoliak has said.

According to him, several aspects are important in reports about "Yanukovych, who is in Minsk".

"First and key: any mention of the name Yanukovych as some kind of "opportunity" once again shows us the total ignorance of the Russian Federation of real sentiments in Ukraine. A complete lack of understanding of what kind of country this is. Russians have never had any objective analytics - hence such murderous decisions... The second aspect of this wondrous story is that Yanukovych is an absolute "political corpse," Podolyak said in a commentary given to Interfax-Ukraine.

As an adviser to the head of the President's Office noted, Yanukovych is "an outsider with a toxic reputation" for Ukrainians.

"The mention of his last name even sounds somehow defiant. It will definitely only provoke even more resistance. Like, by the way, the names of Medvedchuk and Murayev. These are completely negative characters with a sullied reputation. It's not even about the total lack of managerial skills and the immense stupidity of these people. And about their complete incompatibility with the Ukrainian context," he added.

Podoliak also added that the Russian Federation does not know and does not understand Ukrainian realities.

"Propaganda stories about a "mass meeting of Russian tanks with flowers." In fact, there are no even single "meetings" - only hatred, the most brutal destruction of these very tanks and even massive attempts to stop armored vehicles with their bodies. The falsely hoped that they would be treated kindly in a country that hates any invaders. The confidence of the Russian elites that hundreds of thousands of nationalist armies are marching through our streets shows they do not understand anything in Ukraine," he stressed.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on the arrival of Yanukovych in Minsk and suggested that he could be nominated by Moscow as the leader of Ukraine.

Tags: #yanukovych #political #corpse
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 01.02.2022
Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

16:56 30.12.2021
Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

18:14 10.12.2021
Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

10:18 06.12.2021
Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

16:07 17.11.2021
Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

11:44 05.11.2021
SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

18:10 13.10.2021
HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

17:29 01.10.2021
Lack of votes for Razumkov's resignation to be blow to president's position, monolithic character of Servants of People faction – political scientist

Lack of votes for Razumkov's resignation to be blow to president's position, monolithic character of Servants of People faction – political scientist

14:39 27.08.2021
Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

11:23 02.08.2021
Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Korosten, four people killed, five injured as result of air strike – media

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukraine's energy system operates in isolated mode amid war with Russia stably - govt

MFA creates special website for foreigners about Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky, Israeli premier discuss Russian aggression

In Korosten, four people killed, five injured as result of air strike – media

More than UAH 6 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD