20:35 01.03.2022

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday exchanged views with European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on the dramatic situation in Ukraine.

"We see that our very strong sanctions as a response to Putin's aggressive war are right," Scholz said on Twitter following the talk.

He also said that in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation to him amid Russia's ongoing attacks on his country.

"I told him about the great sympathy and solidarity of Germany with the Ukrainians," the German Chancellor wrote.

