Facts

20:19 01.03.2022

Police document Russia's war crime on fact of shelling of Mariupol center

1 min read

The national police have documented a war crime by the Russian Federation on the fact of shelling by Russian troops in the center of Mariupol, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Ministry said on its Facebook page.

According to preliminary data, as a result of shelling in the center of Mariupol, one person was killed, another three were injured. The police were on the scene.

Several houses and school No. 16 were destroyed. In addition, the residential sector of Livoberezhny district, as well as the territory of the Komunalschyk communal enterprise, once again came under fire from the invaders.

At about 17:30, new shelling of the city began.

The number of victims is being specified.

Tags: #mariupol #shelling
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:24 01.03.2022
Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

18:48 01.03.2022
After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

18:34 01.03.2022
Five killed, five more injured in attack on Kyiv TV tower – State Emergency Service

Five killed, five more injured in attack on Kyiv TV tower – State Emergency Service

17:09 01.03.2022
After air strike on residential building in Kharkiv 8 people killed, 6 injured – State Emergency Service

After air strike on residential building in Kharkiv 8 people killed, 6 injured – State Emergency Service

16:11 01.03.2022
It is safest of all indoors behind two blank walls, bathroom - Counter Disinformation Center

It is safest of all indoors behind two blank walls, bathroom - Counter Disinformation Center

14:37 01.03.2022
As result of shelling of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, seven people killed, another 24 injured, five-story building partially destroyed – Emergency Service

As result of shelling of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, seven people killed, another 24 injured, five-story building partially destroyed – Emergency Service

14:27 01.03.2022
Russian invaders shell residential areas with rockets – Chernihiv regional administration head

Russian invaders shell residential areas with rockets – Chernihiv regional administration head

13:43 01.03.2022
At least ten people killed, over 20 wounded as result of cruise missile attack on center of Kharkiv – State Emergency Service

At least ten people killed, over 20 wounded as result of cruise missile attack on center of Kharkiv – State Emergency Service

13:31 01.03.2022
Ten killed, more than 20 wounded after Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv central square – State Emergency Service

Ten killed, more than 20 wounded after Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv central square – State Emergency Service

13:25 01.03.2022
At least ten people killed, over 20 wounded as result of cruise missile attack on center of Kharkiv – State Emergency Service

At least ten people killed, over 20 wounded as result of cruise missile attack on center of Kharkiv – State Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Zelensky, Biden discuss sanctions against Russia, defense assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

LATEST

Venice Commission President: Using violence instead of dialogue goes against everything Venice Commission stands for

War criminals who attacked Ukraine should be brought before ICC, incur severe punishment – Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

NATO allies convene again for emergency meeting

Ukraine may unblock Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to counter Russian propaganda

Liashko: Serious conversation starts with owners of pharmacies that promised to open, but did not do

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

NATO should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine if they not ready to grant membership – Zelensky

Migration Service temporarily suspends provision of administrative services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD