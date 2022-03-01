Police document Russia's war crime on fact of shelling of Mariupol center

The national police have documented a war crime by the Russian Federation on the fact of shelling by Russian troops in the center of Mariupol, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Ministry said on its Facebook page.

According to preliminary data, as a result of shelling in the center of Mariupol, one person was killed, another three were injured. The police were on the scene.

Several houses and school No. 16 were destroyed. In addition, the residential sector of Livoberezhny district, as well as the territory of the Komunalschyk communal enterprise, once again came under fire from the invaders.

At about 17:30, new shelling of the city began.

The number of victims is being specified.