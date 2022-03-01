NBU opens account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has opened a current account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, the press service of the regulator said on Tuesday.
According to the report, the account is meant for charity contributions from Ukraine and from abroad.
"To streamline the inflows of funds as humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war, the NBU has opened an account for the Ministry of Social Policy to accumulate charitable contributions for social needs in wartime," the press service said, citing Governor of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko.
He said that unlike the special account that has been opened to finance the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, money from this account will be used to help those hardest-hit by the war with Russia.
For foreign currency remittances:
UA823000010000032302338301027 currencies USD, EUR, GBP
For EUR remittances:
BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine
BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUAUAUXXXX
IBAN DE05504000005040040066
PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 32302338301027
BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt
BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF
BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
For USD remittances:
BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine
BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX
BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 400807238
BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York
BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASUS33
ABA 0210 0002 1
BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA
PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 32302338301027
For GBP remittances:
BENEFICIARY/RECIPIENT NAME: National Bank of Ukraine
SORT CODE: 60-92-42
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 0080033041
GB52CHAS60924280033041
REFERENCE FOR CREDITING ACCOUNT: 32302338301027
BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX
BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine
BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA, London
BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASGB2L
BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AJ, UK