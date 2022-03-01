Facts

19:43 01.03.2022

NBU opens account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has opened a current account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, the press service of the regulator said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the account is meant for charity contributions from Ukraine and from abroad.

"To streamline the inflows of funds as humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war, the NBU has opened an account for the Ministry of Social Policy to accumulate charitable contributions for social needs in wartime," the press service said, citing Governor of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko.

He said that unlike the special account that has been opened to finance the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, money from this account will be used to help those hardest-hit by the war with Russia.

For foreign currency remittances:

UA823000010000032302338301027 currencies USD, EUR, GBP

For EUR remittances:

BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUAUAUXXXX

IBAN DE05504000005040040066

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 32302338301027

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

For USD remittances:

BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX

BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 400807238

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASUS33

ABA 0210 0002 1

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 32302338301027

For GBP remittances:

BENEFICIARY/RECIPIENT NAME: National Bank of Ukraine

SORT CODE: 60-92-42

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 0080033041

GB52CHAS60924280033041

REFERENCE FOR CREDITING ACCOUNT: 32302338301027

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX

BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA, London

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASGB2L

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AJ, UK

