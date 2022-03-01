Facts

16:24 01.03.2022

World's leading theaters impose cultural sanctions against organizations supporting Russia – Culture Ministry

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine says that the world's leading theaters are imposing cultural sanctions against organizations that support Russia.

"The Metropolitan Opera, the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater and the Estonian National Opera have already imposed cultural sanctions on organizations supported by the Russian Federation," according to the ministry's press service.

Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko thanked the partners for their support.

"There are never too many sanctions, therefore we are announcing new ones ... The culture of Russia should be cut off from other countries of the world," the press service quotes Tkachenko.

