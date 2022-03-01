Ukrzaliznytsia draws up no evacuation lists, such reports fake news
Ukrzaliznytsia has reported on the spread of fake information about the formation of evacuation lists.
"Fake information about evacuation trains is being circulated online. Important: the company does not compile lists of people who will be evacuated by the railway. Do not provide your personal data to unknown people," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.
The company asks to believe only verified information from official sources of information of Ukrzaliznytsia: