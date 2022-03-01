Facts

16:00 01.03.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia draws up no evacuation lists, such reports fake news

1 min read

Ukrzaliznytsia has reported on the spread of fake information about the formation of evacuation lists.

"Fake information about evacuation trains is being circulated online. Important: the company does not compile lists of people who will be evacuated by the railway. Do not provide your personal data to unknown people," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

The company asks to believe only verified information from official sources of information of Ukrzaliznytsia:

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #evacation
