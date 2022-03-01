SBU warns citizens about possible misinformation regarding surrender of Ukrainian authorities

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) warns citizens about possible misinformation regarding the surrender of the Ukrainian authorities.

"Dear Ukrainians! Get ready for another fake that the Russian invaders will try to resort to. And also: as if the Ukrainian leadership and government have surrendered the country. But know that this is a fake! Its goal is to disorient, sow panic, dissuade citizens and persuade our troops to surrender," the SBU reports on its Telegram page.

It is noted that disinformation can be replicated through the use of likely communication channels.

The SBU also informs that in the event of a loss of communication, citizens should know that capitulation and the surrender of Ukraine's interests are impossible.

The leadership of the state, together with the people, is against the Russian troops and is doing everything possible to liberate the Ukrainian territories from the invaders.