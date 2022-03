Revenue of Ukraine's state budget target exceeds plan by UAH 4.4 bln in Feb – Rada committee head

Revenues of the state budget of Ukraine in February 2022 exceeded the plan by UAH 4.4 billion, Head of the Finance and Banking Committee Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"Friends! Despite the war, we jointly exceeded the plan for state budget revenues for February by UAH 4.4 billion," he said.

Hetmantsev thanked the business that pays and overpays taxes.