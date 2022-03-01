Facts

09:40 01.03.2022

Australia to allocate $50 mln to support Ukraine's defense, $25 mln for humanitarian aid

1 min read

Australia will send $50 million to support the defense of Ukraine and $25 million for humanitarian aid, CNN said.

"Australia has committed $50 million to fund lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine, including missiles and ammunition, lethal and non-lethal support," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a press conference.

According to him, another $25 million will go to humanitarian support and assistance to international organizations in meeting the needs of people in Ukraine.

Tags: #help #australia
Interfax-Ukraine
