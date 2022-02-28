Facts

21:17 28.02.2022

Nine people killed, 37 wounded in Kharkiv over shelling by Russian troops – mayor

In Kharkiv, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, nine people were killed and 37 were wounded, Mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said.

"Over the current day, some 37 people wounded, of which three are children. People came out, four people, went out of the bomb shelter to get water and were killed. The family - two adults and three children - were burned alive in the car," he said in his video statement.

In addition, another woman died in the hospital, Terekhov said on the air of the Kyiv television channel.

Moreover, 15 servicemen and 15 civilians were wounded of varying severity. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

The city continues to collect information about the dead and wounded.

In addition, Terekhov said that in Kharkiv they are looking for housing for people whose houses were destroyed.

A large number of infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Terekhov thanked the employees of all public utilities who repair networks in wartime, take out garbage, and continue to ensure the life of Kharkiv.

"We have only about 30 houses without heating, although there was a period when there were more than 200. A low bow to all utilities," the mayor said.

He said that there is a call center in the city that accepts all requests. Logistic trains are also organized to collect medicines, food, warm clothes and essentials.

"We are together! Kharkiv is a Ukrainian city, and we will hold out until victory. I want to appeal to all Kharkiv residents. You are real heroes," Terekhov said.

