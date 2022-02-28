Trains from Kyiv depart with delays due to damage to contact network over shelling

Ukrzaliznytsia says that trains from Kyiv were dispatched with delays due to damage to the contact network as a result of shelling.

"Due to damage to the contact network as a result of shelling near the Central Station of Kyiv, which occurred on February 27, passenger trains depart with delays," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Passengers are asked to watch the station board and listen carefully to the announcements.