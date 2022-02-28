Facts

20:12 28.02.2022

Transport, shops, pharmacies operate in Kyiv from 08.00 till 19.00 – local authorities

Public transport, outlets, shops and pharmacies in the capital of Ukraine from Monday will finish work no later than 19:00, and start no earlier than 08:00, Kyiv City State Administration said.

"Already today, February 28, ground transport and the subway for passenger transportation will operate until 19:00. Underground metro stations operate around the clock as a shelter. Shops, outlets and pharmacies may operate from 08:00 to 19:00," Kyiv City State Administration said in a Telegram on Monday.

Kyiv City State Administration reminds the curfew time is from 20:00 to 07:00.

