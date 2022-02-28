Facts

11:58 28.02.2022

Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

1 min read
Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that 16 children were killed and 45 wounded during the Russian aggression.

"In just four days, 16 Ukrainian children were killed and 45 wounded as a result of Russian shelling," he said in a video message on Monday morning.

"Every crime, every shelling that the occupiers carry out against us unites," he said.

According to Zelensky, "the Russian state is suffering such losses as if the war had passed through its territory." "What is it for you? Russian mothers, teachers, entrepreneurs, ordinary people?.. Already 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed. Why did you come to us? Why are the columns of your armored vehicles going against us?" the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 28.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for supporting Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for supporting Ukraine

11:04 28.02.2022
Ukraine applies to EU with request for immediate accession under special procedure – Zelensky

Ukraine applies to EU with request for immediate accession under special procedure – Zelensky

07:30 28.02.2022
Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense potential, financial aid, EU membership

Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense potential, financial aid, EU membership

22:01 27.02.2022
Zelensky says Lukashenko assured him missiles will not fly, troops will not advance from Belarusian territory

Zelensky says Lukashenko assured him missiles will not fly, troops will not advance from Belarusian territory

14:05 27.02.2022
Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko

Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko

13:04 27.02.2022
Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

11:47 27.02.2022
Zelensky: Russia's actions in Ukraine must be assessed by intl tribunal

Zelensky: Russia's actions in Ukraine must be assessed by intl tribunal

10:40 27.02.2022
Criminal actions of Russia against Ukraine have signs of genocide, Russia shall be deprived of right to vote in UN Security Council – Zelensky

Criminal actions of Russia against Ukraine have signs of genocide, Russia shall be deprived of right to vote in UN Security Council – Zelensky

10:25 27.02.2022
Zelensky to Belarusian people: Be Belarus, not Russia!

Zelensky to Belarusian people: Be Belarus, not Russia!

21:09 26.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Sumy region gov reports explosion at oil depot in Okhtyrka

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with Grad rocket launchers – A. Gerashchenko

Intensive shelling continues in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

LATEST

Sumy region gov reports explosion at oil depot in Okhtyrka

Kuleba urges world to break all business ties with Russia

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with Grad rocket launchers – A. Gerashchenko

U.S. Embassy: Mriya to never die

Macron will meet with Scholz, von der Leyen in Paris on Monday to discuss situation regarding Ukraine - media

Intensive shelling continues in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

NATO steps up support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Ukrainian diplomacy mobilizes unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine – FM

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

France hands over 33 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD