Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that 16 children were killed and 45 wounded during the Russian aggression.

"In just four days, 16 Ukrainian children were killed and 45 wounded as a result of Russian shelling," he said in a video message on Monday morning.

"Every crime, every shelling that the occupiers carry out against us unites," he said.

According to Zelensky, "the Russian state is suffering such losses as if the war had passed through its territory." "What is it for you? Russian mothers, teachers, entrepreneurs, ordinary people?.. Already 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed. Why did you come to us? Why are the columns of your armored vehicles going against us?" the President of Ukraine said.