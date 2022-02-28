Ukraine applies to EU with request for immediate accession under special procedure – Zelensky

Ukraine has asked the European Union for urgent accession under a special procedure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video message on Monday morning.

"We appeal to the European Union for the urgent accession of Ukraine under a new special procedure. We are grateful to our partners for being by our side, but our dream is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing," he said.

According to him, "Europeans understand that our soldiers are fighting for our state, and that means for entire Europe, for peace, for all EU countries, for the lives of children, equality, and democracy."