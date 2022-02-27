Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba urged to disconnect all possible banks of the Russian Federation from SWIFT and stop earning money soaked in the blood of Ukrainians.

"It is extremely important that Russia be cut off from SWIFT to the greatest extent possible, all possible banks. Do not play political games and stop making money soaked in our blood. Let's stop Putin, let's stop the war. Let's restore world and European order. Only then you will be able to restore at least some business ties with Russia," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

In addition, the minister addressed "several European governments that are now trying to ease the sanctions packages, including cutting Russia off from SWIFT."

"I will not be diplomatic. Some countries are trying to leave loopholes, exclude a number of banks in order to be able to introduce some measures with their left hand, and continue trading with Russia with their right hand. Stop doing this now, stop trading in the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children. This is not a metaphor, but the reality of what you are doing. History will judge you, and your names will forever remain in the history books as the names of traitors to humanity who could not resist the aggressor in Europe at a key moment. There are examples of such names in the 20th century, I'm sure you don't want to add your names after a comma," Kuleba said.