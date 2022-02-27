Facts

15:21 27.02.2022

Romania to send ammo, military equipment to Ukraine, ready to accept wounded – General Staff

The Romanian government has decided to send ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine, and also expressed its readiness to receive the wounded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Romanian government spokesman Dan Carbunaru reportedly also said that Romania would also help Ukraine with fuel and a second tranche of medical equipment and medicines worth more than EUR 3 million.

The Romanian government also expressed its readiness to accept wounded Ukrainians in military hospitals.

In turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to the people, the president, the parliament, the government, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Romania for military assistance and support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.

Tags: #general_staff #romania #ammunition #military_equipment
Interfax-Ukraine
