00:27 27.02.2022

The subdivision of the National Guard Forces Command of the Chechen Republic is destroyed near Kiev, commander of the regiment Tushaev is killed - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

In Gostomel area on Saturday, Ukrainian troops defeated a special unit of the Russian Guard of Chechnya. This information was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It is reported that during the defeat of the unit, General Magomed Tushaev, commander of the 141st motorized regiment of the Chechen National Guard, was killed. This was confirmed by a captured fighter from this unit.

According to a source in the Ministry of Defense, “the National Guard of Ukraine and the Alpha special unit are now dealing with the rest of the unit with small arms already.”

Tags: #war #chechnya #chechen
