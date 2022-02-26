Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

The use of cluster bombs with Petal mines banned by the Geneva Convention by the occupiers was recorded in Kharkiv, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Messages from Kharkiv... They drop cluster bombs with Petal mines. The color can change. The size of a finger. If you step on it, it tears off your leg. Petal is banned all over the world. Banned by the Geneva Convention. This is the scourge of Afghanistan and other local wars of the twentieth century," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, the Ukrainian military are holding the defense of Kharkiv and have not given up a single position, "even pushed back a little." "We are fighting back! We are strengthening! The whole garden is on the defensive! The city is in the ring, but we will not surrender it. From the young to the old with a stick – everyone is thrown into the defense! Crowds. We do not have time to record," Venediktova said.