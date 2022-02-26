Facts

Belgium to supply 3,800 tonnes of fuel, 2,000 machine guns to Ukraine – PM

Belgium to supply 3,800 tonnes of fuel, 2,000 machine guns to Ukraine – PM

Belgium will supply 3,800 tonnes of fuel and 2,000 machine guns to Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo has said.

"Ukraine has requested fuel from Belgium in an amount sufficient to supply its troops. Our country has accepted and will provide 3,800 tonnes of fuel. Belgium will also supply the Ukrainian army with 2,000 machine guns. Further analysis of applications continues," de Croo wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

