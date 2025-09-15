Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:57 15.09.2025

Ukraine to restrict imports of Indian fuel from Oct 1

2 min read
Photo: depositphotos

Imports of diesel fuel from India to Ukraine will be restricted - all batches of Indian fuel must undergo a selection procedure and laboratory analysis of samples, the Enkorr publication reported on Monday.

"The SBU sent a corresponding request to the Energy Customs on September 15. According to Enkorr, the restrictions will come into force from October 1," the publication noted.

It is explained that the sanctions will operate by analogy with those that were imposed on diesel fuel from Turkey in September 2023. Then, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council, a number of Turkish ports that received significant volumes of Russian diesel fuel were added to the list of risky ones, and all consignments arriving from them became subject to additional examination, including laboratory examination.

According to the A-95 consulting group, since September 2023, 65,800 tonnes of diesel fuel have been imported to Ukraine from the sanctioned Turkish ports of Marmara and Turpas, 71% of which was imported since April of this year. Prior to that, the average monthly import from the specified ports was about 47,200 tonnes.

The A-95 consulting group believes that the introduction of additional checks on Indian diesel fuel will not lead to destabilization of diesel fuel supplies to the Ukrainian market.

As the group's analysts noted, traders have enough alternative import channels. At the same time, they allow a slight increase in purchase prices for diesel fuel - by $5-7 per tonne, or 20-30 kopecks/liter.

In August 2025, 119,000 tonnes of Indian diesel fuel were imported to Ukraine, which accounted for 18% of the total import volume.

