Sanctions against Romanian port of Constanta may lead to increase in fuel prices – director of A-95

Photo: depositphotos

The introduction of sanctions by Ukraine against the largest Romanian port of Constanta may lead to an increase in fuel prices, since currently 25% of diesel fuel is imported into the country through this port, believes director of the consulting company A-95 Serhiy Kuyun.

"Constanta is a QUARTER of our diesel fuel imports… Without details, but we have nothing to replace such a volume, no matter what anyone says. And no state company will do this," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the expert, as a result, the market will try to replace diesel fuel volumes from non-sanctioned destinations - Greece, Italy, or from the same Star Refinery (the largest Turkish oil refinery of the Azerbaijani SOCAR). At the same time, the price of fuel will increase not only in the southern direction - western supplies from Poland will also experience negative price changes.

As enkorr reported on Tuesday, the supply of petroleum products from the Romanian port of Constanta - one of the most powerful sources of the Ukrainian market - may fall under sanctions from October 1, 2025. According to the publication's sources, the reason for this was supposedly the port's work with Turkish and Indian fuel.

According to A-95 experts, the complication of supplies from Romania creates risks of fuel shortages, especially after the destruction of the Kremenchuk refinery of Ukrtatnafta by the Russian army and the inability to increase supplies on the country's western border.

As experts note, Ukraine will soon need winter grades of diesel fuel, and the restriction of supply opportunities may further strain the situation, especially against the background of alarming forecasts regarding the state of the energy system in the autumn-winter period.