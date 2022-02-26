Facts

16:16 26.02.2022

Curfew in Kyiv starts at 17:00 on Feb 26, ends at 8:00 on Feb 28 – Povoroznyk

1 min read

The curfew in Kyiv will begin at 5:00 p.m. on February 26 and end at 8:00 a.m. on February 28, said Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The curfew starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 a.m. on Monday," he said on Ukrainian TV channels on Saturday.

According to him, this time is necessary in order to restore order in the city due to the presence of sabotage groups.

Local authorities are asking citizens to treat this decision with understanding and leave the house only when the sirens sound.

Tags: #kyiv #curfew
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 26.02.2022
Thirty-five people wounded in Kyiv, incl two children – Klitschko

Thirty-five people wounded in Kyiv, incl two children – Klitschko

16:53 25.02.2022
Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

14:39 25.02.2022
AIR ALARM DECLARED IN KYIV

AIR ALARM DECLARED IN KYIV

14:30 25.02.2022
Kyiv entering phase of defense – Klitschko

Kyiv entering phase of defense – Klitschko

11:27 25.02.2022
Air alert again declared in Kyiv

Air alert again declared in Kyiv

09:58 25.02.2022
Air raid sirens sounding in Kyiv, residents urged to take cover at nearest shelter - authorities

Air raid sirens sounding in Kyiv, residents urged to take cover at nearest shelter - authorities

22:03 15.02.2022
Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

10:54 04.02.2022
Scholz to pay visit to Ukraine on Feb 14 – media

Scholz to pay visit to Ukraine on Feb 14 – media

15:42 03.02.2022
Kyiv builds infrastructure for IoT, plans to install sensors and launch 'smart' solutions for city

Kyiv builds infrastructure for IoT, plans to install sensors and launch 'smart' solutions for city

12:57 01.02.2022
Investments in Kyiv real estate amount to $33 mln in Jan 2022 - research

Investments in Kyiv real estate amount to $33 mln in Jan 2022 - research

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

LATEST

Ukravtodor calls for dismantling of road signs across the country to disorientate Russian troops

Russian ship in Black Sea destroys its plane 'with friendly fire' - General Staff of AFU

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD