Curfew in Kyiv starts at 17:00 on Feb 26, ends at 8:00 on Feb 28 – Povoroznyk

The curfew in Kyiv will begin at 5:00 p.m. on February 26 and end at 8:00 a.m. on February 28, said Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The curfew starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 a.m. on Monday," he said on Ukrainian TV channels on Saturday.

According to him, this time is necessary in order to restore order in the city due to the presence of sabotage groups.

Local authorities are asking citizens to treat this decision with understanding and leave the house only when the sirens sound.