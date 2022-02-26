Facts

15:15 26.02.2022

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

In Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities there are spotters who direct fire on Russian troops or pave the way for them, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"If you see suspicious people who set up beacons, mark or cannot clearly explain the purpose of their stay in a certain place, detain them yourself or inform the territorial defense unit. The detainees can become a source of useful information," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

He also reached out to those collaborating with the Russian invaders.

"In two days, Russian monsters killed almost two hundred civilians, including three children. Another 33 children were injured. In such circumstances, you simply may not want or not have time to detain you alive. Give up criminal intentions before it's too late," the minister urged.

Separately, Reznikov expressed a request to the residents of Ukrainian villages and small towns through which columns of Russian equipment pass.

"If a column of Russian armored vehicles passed by you, after a while a column with fuel will follow. Detain or burn it. Russian tanks will simply stop, our troops will capture them and use them against the enemy," he explained.

Tags: #reznikov #stoprussia
