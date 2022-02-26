Szijjártó denies information about Hungary blocking sanctions against Russia, offers Budapest for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the information that Hungary is blocking the imposition of part of the sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system, a fake.

"I see with regret and shock that some representatives of international politics and the international press are not allowed to produce fake news and lie. I can't think of how people die while there is a war, some people operate fake news factories. Now they are lying that Hungary is blocking some of the sanctions against Russia, for example, regarding the SWIFT system," Szijjártó wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He said that this information is false.

"We have never spoken out against a single sanction proposal, we have not blocked or blocked anything. Fake news spreaders should be of any nationality, shame on you!!!" Szijjártó said.

The head of Hungarian diplomacy added that he is negotiating with the representatives of Russian and Ukrainian governments to start direct discussions in Budapest.

"I will be asking the UN leaders for help in this today here in New York too," Szijjártó said.