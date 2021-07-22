Facts

17:42 22.07.2021

Kuleba presents uniform of Ukrainian national football team during Szijjártó's visit to Kyiv

Kuleba presents uniform of Ukrainian national football team during Szijjártó's visit to Kyiv

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó exchanged gifts before the start of the talks.

"Szijjártó's visit began with an exchange of gifts. I received a Hungarian ball, and Peter - our already legendary uniform with words of 'Glory to Ukraine!'" Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He added then that they were getting on the plane together and going to the East of Ukraine.

Tags: #uniform #szijjártó
Interfax-Ukraine
