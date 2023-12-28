Facts

19:12 28.12.2023

Yermak, Szijjarto discuss future meeting of Zelenskyy-Orban

1 min read
Yermak, Szijjarto discuss future meeting of Zelenskyy-Orban

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"In continuation of the conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, we are working on organizing a meeting between the two leaders in the near future. We also discussed Ukraine's progress along the European integration path," Yrmak wrote on the Telegram channel.

