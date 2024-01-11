Facts

15:08 11.01.2024

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

1 min read
A meeting between Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will be held in Uzhgorod on January 29, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"These talks will be a follow-up to the recent political contacts between the two states. The key topics for discussion will be organization of a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán for the promotion of important for Ukraine decisions in the European Union and overall development of bilateral relations," he said.

 

