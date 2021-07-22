Hungarian FM arrives in Kyiv

Head of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó arrived in Kyiv.

"The visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to Ukraine started with a joint laying of flowers with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to the Wall of memory of those who died for Ukraine, "the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary said on Twitter.

As reported, Szijjártó and Kuleba will hold talks, the key topics of which will be the security situation in the region, the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian Armed conflict, interaction with the Council of Europe, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Hungary.