Szijjártó: Hungarian state is not involved in operation to transfer Ukrainian prisoners from Russia

Hungary is not involved in the operation to transfer 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

According to Index, during a debate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in response to a question about Ukrainian prisoners of war, Szijjártó said: "I think it is good news that they are free and that there were consultations between church and religious organizations, where the Hungarian state was absolutely not involved."

According to Szijjártó, the Ukrainian military " they are free, they can move freely in Hungary."

"They can do whatever they want. If they want to contact Ukrainian authorities, they can do so freely, I guarantee this," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the secret operation to transfer 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary was carried out in the political interests of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"Our Ukrainian defenders ended up on the territory of Hungary as a result of a secret operation, which was officially carried out by the Order of Malta, their representation in Hungary and the Russian Orthodox Church. But we know that other players were unofficially involved in it, and not only from Hungary," the minister said.