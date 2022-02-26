Facts

10:32 26.02.2022

EU imposes restrictions on exports of dual-use products, equipment, technology for oil refineries to Russia - document

The European Union has finally approved the imposition of sanctions on exports of dual-use products and equipment, as well as technology for oil refineries to Russia.

"Decision (CFSP) 2022/327 imposes further restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technology and on the provision of related services, as well as restrictions on exports of certain goods and technology which might contribute to Russia's technological

enhancement of its defence and security sector," a document published in the EU's Official Journal said.

Limited exemptions to these restrictions are envisioned for legitimate and pre-determined purposes.

"Decision (CFSP) 2022/327 also prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export to Russia of specific goods and technologies for use in oil refining," it said.

