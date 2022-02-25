Facts

19:43 25.02.2022

Lithuanian company to provide Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern high-tech equipment

The Lithuanian company Brolis Semiconductors has donated modern high-tech equipment to Ukraine, which will soon be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has reported.

"Lithuanian entrepreneurs also #StandWithUkraine by contributing to the military assistance. 'Brolis Semiconductors' decided to donate modern high-tech capabilities that soon will be handed over to Ukrainian Armed Forces together with a shipment of Lithuanian military assistance," the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

