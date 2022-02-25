Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

The authorities are calling on NATO, the United States and Europe to close the skies over Ukraine, impose an embargo on oil products from Russia and disconnect Russia from SWIFT, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I want to appeal to our international partners. For every nation there are defining moments that then become part of the history books, moments when you must decide whether to swallow what the aggressor does or fight back. And now, in fact, it is that moment," Shmyhal said at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the authorities call on all civilized countries to impose an embargo on oil products from Russia, to ban the entry of Russian citizens into your territory and disconnect the Russian Federation from SWIFT.

In addition, the authorities are calling on NATO, the United States and Europe to close the skies over Ukraine.

"This will not mean your military clash with Russia, it will mean that they stopped the war and descendants will remember you as heroes," Shmyhal said.