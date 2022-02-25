Facts

19:35 25.02.2022

Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

1 min read
Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

The authorities are calling on NATO, the United States and Europe to close the skies over Ukraine, impose an embargo on oil products from Russia and disconnect Russia from SWIFT, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I want to appeal to our international partners. For every nation there are defining moments that then become part of the history books, moments when you must decide whether to swallow what the aggressor does or fight back. And now, in fact, it is that moment," Shmyhal said at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the authorities call on all civilized countries to impose an embargo on oil products from Russia, to ban the entry of Russian citizens into your territory and disconnect the Russian Federation from SWIFT.

In addition, the authorities are calling on NATO, the United States and Europe to close the skies over Ukraine.

"This will not mean your military clash with Russia, it will mean that they stopped the war and descendants will remember you as heroes," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #nato #sky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:17 25.02.2022
NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

09:31 25.02.2022
Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

21:10 24.02.2022
EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

19:00 24.02.2022
US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

14:10 24.02.2022
Stoltenberg: Russian leaders bear full responsibility for death of people

Stoltenberg: Russian leaders bear full responsibility for death of people

13:17 24.02.2022
Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

18:58 22.02.2022
NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

14:51 22.02.2022
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

17:05 19.02.2022
Ukraine demands honest answers about EU and NATO membership prospects – Zelensky

Ukraine demands honest answers about EU and NATO membership prospects – Zelensky

16:53 19.02.2022
NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Poland hands over ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Minister

Czech Republic bans Russian planes from its airports

Govt establishes third level of protection in sea and river ports for period of martial law

Lithuanian company to provide Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern high-tech equipment

Russia's plans to create provisional administration in Ukraine not feasible – Podoliak

Tactics of Russian troops resemble terrorist methods when residential areas and kindergartens are shelled – Podoliak

Govt of Ukraine introduces temporary halt in export of blood products

Govt approves additional types of monetary support for military personnel in connection with martial law

Ukrenergo refutes fakes about power outages, power system is stable

Hostmaster enables Cloudflare protection for com.ua and kiev.ua domains

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD