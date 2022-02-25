Enemy missile hits grain elevator in Ovrutsky district in Zhytomyr region, huge amount of grain on fire – Interior Ministry

A missile fired by Russia attackers has hit a grain elevator in Ovrutsky district (Zhytomyr region), setting a gigantic amount of grain on fire, the Interior Ministry has said, citing an advisor to minister, Vadym Denysenko.

"The Russians constantly tell fake stories that they do not shoot at civilian infrastructure... In Ovrutsky district, a rocket hit a grain elevator. And at this moment we can say that one of the largest elevators in the north of Ukraine is on fire, a huge amount of grain is burning there," Denysenko said on Friday in a video message posted on Facebook by the ministry's press service.