Facts

16:15 25.02.2022

Enemy missile hits grain elevator in Ovrutsky district in Zhytomyr region, huge amount of grain on fire – Interior Ministry

1 min read
Enemy missile hits grain elevator in Ovrutsky district in Zhytomyr region, huge amount of grain on fire – Interior Ministry

A missile fired by Russia attackers has hit a grain elevator in Ovrutsky district (Zhytomyr region), setting a gigantic amount of grain on fire, the Interior Ministry has said, citing an advisor to minister, Vadym Denysenko.

"The Russians constantly tell fake stories that they do not shoot at civilian infrastructure... In Ovrutsky district, a rocket hit a grain elevator. And at this moment we can say that one of the largest elevators in the north of Ukraine is on fire, a huge amount of grain is burning there," Denysenko said on Friday in a video message posted on Facebook by the ministry's press service.

Tags: #grain #elevator #zhytomyr_region #ovrutsky_district #attackers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 21.12.2021
Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

11:22 12.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

14:22 04.05.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

18:31 02.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

14:50 01.03.2021
State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

10:56 29.01.2021
Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

17:02 26.12.2020
Police detains car with 700 kg of amber in Zhytomyr region

Police detains car with 700 kg of amber in Zhytomyr region

16:19 15.12.2020
Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

14:03 18.11.2020
Thermal insulation manufacturer IZOVAT invests EUR 30 mln in construction of glass wool plant in Zhytomyr

Thermal insulation manufacturer IZOVAT invests EUR 30 mln in construction of glass wool plant in Zhytomyr

15:45 03.09.2020
NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

LATEST

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Chernihiv SBU hit by two shells, building on fire – media

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

Shelling of Okhtyrka in Sumy region threatens Ukraine's main natural gas pipelines – Interior Ministry

Sweden provides Ukraine with military-technical, humanitarian aid – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD