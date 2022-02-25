This morning we defend our state alone, just like yesterday - Zelensky

The Ukrainian army continues to defend the state alone, as on Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This morning we are defending our state alone, just like yesterday. The most powerful forces in the world are watching from afar. Have yesterday’s sanctions convinced Russia? We see in our sky and we see on our land that this is not enough. Alien troops are still trying to activate on our territory," the head of state said in his video message on Friday morning. the head of state said in his video message on Friday morning.

He said that only solidarity and determination of Ukrainians are able to preserve the freedom of Ukraine and protect the state.

"The army, border guards, the National Guard, the police, intelligence, territorial defense forces - everyone is doing their jobs to the maximum," Zelensky said.