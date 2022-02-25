Zelensky appeals to Bucharest Nine regarding provision of defense assistance to Ukraine, pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the Bucharest Nine (Bulgaria, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic) with a request to provide defense assistance to Kyiv, as well as to impose sanctions and put pressure on Russia.

"We are defending our freedom and land. But we need effective international assistance. I discussed this with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I turned to the Bucharest Nine about defense assistance, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we should put Russia at the negotiating table," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He said that Ukraine also needs an anti-war coalition.