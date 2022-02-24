EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

At the upcoming extraordinary summit, the leaders of the EU member states will not only approve a package of new sanctions against Russia, but will also decide on further support for Ukraine, said European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel announced this at NATO headquarters on Thursday, where he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The meeting was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said that in addition to the sanctions package, the EU summit will decide on political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people. Innocent people have been killed. Women, men, children are fleeing fearing for their lives. They need our support more than ever, he said. He promised to also discuss the geopolitical and economic consequences of aggression against Ukraine.

Michel also addressed the Belarusian people by saying that they have choice not to follow Russian aggressive actions, they have a chance not to participate in this tragedy against their neighbors in Ukraine.