19:45 24.02.2022

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

New powerful painful EU sanctions against the Russian Federation will be introduced within the next 24 hours, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I spoke with Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, he assured me, in response to my call, that new powerful and painful EU sanctions against Russia would be introduced within the next 24 hours," Kuleba said in a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday.

The minister indicated that Ukraine would be assisted in the fight against the Russian Federation.

"Also, U.S. sanctions will be announced in the near future, and in a couple of hours I have a scheduled conversation with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken," Kuleba said.

According to him, almost 50 countries have already absolutely clearly accused the Russian Federation of aggression, and this number will grow.

Kuleba also clarified that he is now on his way to Ukraine from the United States.

Earlier head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that later on Thursday, EU leaders would consider a new package of sanctions against Russia, designed to severely limit its access to capital markets. The EU also plans to restrict Russia's access to a number of technologies.

Tags: #kuleba
