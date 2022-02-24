US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

KYIV. Feb 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering redeploying additional U.S. troops already in Europe to NATO's eastern flank, CNN reports, citing a source.

According to it, Washington is studying the possibility of transferring its military to Eastern European countries.

According to him, Washington is studying the possibility of transferring its military to Eastern European countries.

The documents says that they have decided, in accordance with their defensive plan to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense throughout the alliance.

The document says that their measures are still preventive, proportionate and do not increase tension.