Polish President declares need to stop Russia's neo-imperial policy

I must say a clear "stop" to the neo-imperial policy of Russia, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda said.

"Before our eyes, the system of security architecture in Europe, which has guaranteed peace over the past decades, is being destroyed. This is a time of great test not only for European solidarity, but also for the unity of the EU and NATO. We cannot allow weakness to be seen as a result of external pressures, games and the difference between member states. The main goal of President [Vladimir] Putin is to show the weakness of the EU and NATO, large communities that are world symbols of stability and security. In this difficult time, we must show unity, overcome all differences and various views on the situation. We must say clearly 'stop' Russia's neo-imperial policy," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said the struggle is not only for the sovereignty of Ukraine, but for a new security architecture in the world.