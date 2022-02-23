Zelensky: Ukraine needs security guarantees, including from Russia

Ukraine needs security guarantees, including from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"It is no secret that Budapest [memorandum] does not work, and you and I clearly understand that Ukraine today is not in any of the security alliances. We defend ourselves, with the support of our partners. But it is Ukrainians who die, because Ukraine we need security guarantees, clear, concrete and now, because we want to know that we can protect our people, at home. And not only ourselves. It is very important that there is support from other partners," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland.

According to the president, taking into account the fact that there is building up of almost 150,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, as well as the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are temporarily occupied, he believes that Russia should be among the countries that provide security guarantees.

"It is no secret that I have many times offered the Russian president to sit down at the negotiating table and talk, as this is an issue of dialogue, not of conditions. I think so," he said.