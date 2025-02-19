Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 19.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t want any security guarantees from Russia

Ukraine does not want any security guarantees from Russia, security guarantees depend on NATO partners, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And in general, I want to tell you that security guarantees - one can't just say that you need to give something to the ‘russians’ and meet them halfway. Yes, and we don't want security guarantees from the ‘russians’... Regarding the conditions for the ‘russians,’ we haven't elaborated on them yet. When we talk about some kind of agreement, then we'll talk about what the ‘russians’ should do," Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to the president, security guarantees depend solely on NATO partners, otherwise the Ukrainian army needs to be funded and provided with weapons, air defense, which is available ‘not to the Russians, not to the Europeans, but exclusively to the Americans, to President Trump,’ as well as a contingent of other countries that want and are capable of ‘for some time to stand in our cities, on our borders, on contact lines, etc.’"

"We don't need a Russian contingent. We don't need air defense from the Russians. We ask for protection from them, and therefore we appeal only to our partners," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that Ukraine is in a situation where there are not many formats of security guarantees for it.

"And no one will just build something so new, global, something spatial. As we want security guarantees this year, because we want to end the war this year," the president stressed.

